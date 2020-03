H νέα τάση στο μανικιούρ θέλει πέη, όρχεις και λουλούδια ζωγραφισμένα στα νύχια σου

View this post on Instagram

Donne googled ‘dick paisley’ and ended up with this beautiful dick-spirational pattern. I’m not sure who this Dick Paisley is, but I am fairly sure a leisure suit and handlebar mustache are involved. I am almost as obsessed with him as I am with this nail art! Thanks for all the love @heynicenails 😘🤗 #dickpaisleyismyhomeboy #handpaintednailart #nicehandjob